StationMD is a free Telemedicine service for Missouri’s Medicaid Waiver individuals with developmental disabilities offered through the State Department of Mental Health.
The service is available 24/7 through Dec. 31 and individuals, family members and provider staff are encouraged to call for any medically related concern or question about a person eligible for the service.
The StationMD service allows physicians to assess an individual, including the ability to check heart and lung sounds through a virtual on-line connection. The program is an addition to the current medical care offered by each individual's primary care physician.
In these challenging times, say officials, it is critical to provide care from home as much as possible. All doctors with the program are board-certified and specially trained to care for individuals with disabilities, officials add.
To learn more go to StationMD.com.
