Khristopher Lee-Wayne Fuqua and Reanne McCullough of West Plains are parents of a son, Theodore Lee-Wayne, born at 7 p.m. Sept. 28. He weighed 7 pounds and half an ounce and was 19 inches long. His grandparents are Joel Kelly, Texas, and Melissa Holder, Heath Waye and Hope Lynn Fuqua, West Plains.
Michael and Hanna Martin of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Jaxlynn Locket, born at 12:40 p.m. Sept. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her siblings are Jase Smith, 5, and Justis Martin, 3. Her grandparents are Monty (deceased) and Connie Camden, West Plains, and Robert and Emily Martin, Boulder City, Nev.
Jordan Amick and Jessica Spauldin of Houston are parents of a daughter, Montgomery Lynne, born at 5:22 p.m. Sept. 29. She weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches long. Her grandparents are Joey and Julie Moore, and Clem and Maralene Amick, Houston, and Daryl and Larry Spauldin, Centralia.
Jay Vega and Shelby Brown of West Plains are parents of a son, River Ray Cobain, born at 3:15 a.m. Sept. 30. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. His sibling is Arianna, 10.
Taylor and Cynthia Glass of Mtn. View are parents of a son, Elliot Michael Allen, born at 3:47 a.m. Oct. 2. He weighed 7 pounds 10.5 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. His sibling is Azalea, 1. His grandparents are David and Cynthia Glass, Searcy, Ark., and Edgar and Andrea Wright, and Sean and Cynthia Sharp, Mtn. View.
