Necessity has changed many aspects of day-to-day life in 2020, and holidays and tried-and-true celebrations and traditions have not gone untouched, either. But a little flexibility and open-mindedness, aided by technology, can go a long way.
Members Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains area proved that recently during a Zoom call with Santa.
About 50 to 60 club members ages 5 through 10 were divided into groups of four or less, and had a minute or two each to speak with the jolly old elf.
The children were encouraged to have a gift or two in mind as a request. Boys & Girls Club CEO Josh Sherman said the interaction, from an adult's perspective, was “a little different,” but seemed a better solution than having Santa arrive in person and having to take other precautions such as putting up a plexiglass barrier.
And while Santa is immune himself, the risk of leaving what is essentially a quarantine at the remote North Pole and spreading illness instead of holiday cheer, was considered too high.
Club members seemed very accepting of the technology, and familiar and comfortable with it, having grown up with it and currently using such platforms in the classroom, Sherman noticed.
And with the ability to deliver toys to children around the world in a single night, the technology that sends a digital signal back and forth between computers is a snap for Santa, also known as Michael Hess, who has been filling the role for several years.
As a former principal at Thayer High School and a retired West Plains High School teacher, he had the opportunity to get to know some of the children he has portrayed Santa for personally, making a more convincing all-knowing character. Assisted by Mrs. Claus, wife Dana Hess, whom he calls his “executive producer,” Santa described the virtual meetings as more personal and efficient compared to past years.
Plus, he doesn't run the risk of having his very real beard pulled as a test of authenticity.
And, as Santa, he has the inside scoop on the children he has met through the years, whether in person or virtually, and has known some of their families for three generations now. The privilege of being an ambassador of hope, generosity, goodwill and joy to youngsters is more than repaid to Hess in the reaction he gets.
"We don't do this for money, we just enjoy the looks on the kids' faces, and especially this year," he said, referring to the adversity and loss faced by many families as a result of COVID-19 and the disruption of normal routines.
He has played Santa for the West Plains and Thayer Boys & Girls Club facilities for the past four years, and made appearances at Viandel Vineyard in Mtn. View a couple of times.
This year, the arrangement was also a necessity because he and his wife moved to Kansas to be closer to their newest grandchild.
And though the virtual visits were indeed borne out of necessity, they come with an added bonus for Santa himself: They have allowed him to speak with the children he is familiar with, from a distance.
