A special video conference meeting of members of the West Plains School Board, to be made accessible to the public via internet, will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The open session portion of the meeting will also be accessible at the West Plains High School Library, limited to nine people, officials said.
Agenda items include discussions of student learning plans and deviations from school board policy, plus a discussion of school-related decisions as related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a closed session meeting preceding the open session, legal, personnel, and student matters will be discussed.
To access the video conference, go to https://zoom.us, and click “join a meeting.” When prompted, enter meeting identification number 154 800 543, then password number 974915. The option to decline having video of yourself displayed during the conference will be offered.
The next regular school board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. April 21 at the West Plains Elementary School Library.
