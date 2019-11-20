To reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas as well as a change in the company’s Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA) factor, Summit Natural Gas customers in Missouri will see natural gas rates change under a filing that took effect Friday.
The ACA factor is a mechanism which tracks any over-collection or under-collection of actual natural gas costs over a 12 month period. The net over- or under-collected balances are subsequently either refunded or collected the next year.
Residential customers in the Rogersville and Branson divisions, which includes Douglas, Howell, Texas and Wright counties, paid about 46 cents per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) of natural gas before the adjustment. Under this filing, the rate will drop to about 33 cents per Ccf—a decrease of about $0.13 per Ccf.
According to the Summit Natural Gas filing, the decrease will cause an average winter month residential gas bill to decrease by about $12.90.
The wholesale cost of natural gas (the cost a local natural gas company must pay to its suppliers for natural gas) is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission. The wellhead cost of natural gas is unregulated and is primarily driven by supply, demand and the weather. The Missouri Public Service Commission does conduct an annual regulatory review to ensure that regulated natural gas companies make prudent decisions in securing natural gas supplies for their customers.
Summit Natural Gas serves approximately 20,600 natural gas customers in the Missouri counties of Harrison, Daviess, Caldwell, Pettis, Benton, Morgan, Camden, Miller, Greene, Webster, Laclede, Wright, Douglas, Texas, Howell, Stone and Taney.
