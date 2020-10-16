Graveside services for Eva Michelle (Shelly) Lovins, 56, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Hope’s Rest Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lovins passed away at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 21, 1964, at West Plains, Mo., to Lloyd Franklin Drumright and Helen Kaye Croney Drumright. On Dec. 1, 1983, she was married at West Plains to Timothy Lee Lovins, who preceded her in death on June 6, 2020. She enjoyed camping and fishing and loved her family and grandchildren. Mrs. Lovins was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by three children Jessica Kenslow, West Plains, Mo., Mitch Lovins and wife Jolene, and Tyler Lovins and wife Jessica, all of Caulfield, Mo.; nine grandchildren Emily, Kelsey and Ellie Kenslow, Ruhstyn, Traityn, Brixtyn, Jaxxon and Brycen Lovins and Braidyn Schultz; and two sisters Sharon Bussard and husband John David, and Sheila Ochoa and husband Junior, all of West Plains, Mo.
Her parents, husband, and grandparents Albert and Betty Drumright and Odie and Alberta Croney preceded her in death.
Mrs. Lovins will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope’s Rest Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
