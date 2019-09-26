An endangered person advisory issued by the Thayer Police Department regarding a teen boy reported missing Wednesday night was called off after the boy was found early Thursday in Wayne County, according to Chief Darryl Childers.
Shane E. Martin, 16, was found at 1:30 a.m. Thursday by Wayne County law enforcement, said Childers. He had been reported missing at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the alert, Martin left his residence on foot after a family altercation and reportedly suffers from several issues that caused concerns he could harm himself.
Childers said it appeared Martin had been given a ride to Wayne County, but the boy is back with his mother and “everything’s taken care of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.