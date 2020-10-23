The Howell County 911 Emergency Services Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
Following reports from the secretary and treasurer and approval of bill and payroll payments, the board is expected to revisit old business.
Topics up for discussion include hardware and software upgrades and updates to computer-aided dispatch, the SOLACOM Public-Safety Answering Point Upgrade Grant Program and MULES, manpower and equipment requirements for future growth of Howell County 911 Communications.
Administrator Steve Gleghorn will give his report before moving onto new business to discuss 2021 health insurance with Davidson Insurance and any other business properly brought before the board.
The next meeting date and time will be set before adjournment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.