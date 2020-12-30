Daniel Peter McKinney was born Jan. 13, 1949 in New Orleans, La., to Grover Daniel and Flora Anna (Rotolo) McKinney. He passed away at home on his farm near Dora, Mo., on Dec. 20, 2020, at the age of 71 years.
Dan served his country as a radio operator in the Navy. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star. His involvement with ham radio continued throughout his life.
Dan loved to ride motorcycles and was an active member of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association chapter 4-12. Dan was also active in the AMVETS. He retired from Ozarks Medical Center after two decades of service.
Dan was united in marriage to LaDonna Dobbs in 1981. She preceded him in death in 2015. His father and mother also precede him in death.
His survivors include his two brothers Tim and Kevin, one sister Margaret and his special friend Sue Erdmann.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, Mo.
