The Mtn. View Garden Club will hold its annual Christmas Swag Workshop at 9 a.m. Dec. 4 in the Mtn. View Community Center. It will be held at the Mountain View Community Center.
A swag is a 5-foot evergreen holiday decoration used to adorn Mtn. View each Christmas season for over 20 years, said club member and coordinator Alice Hand. The decorations are typically assembled each year on the Wednesday after Thanksgiving, and volunteers produce between 95 and 100 swags.
“This is quite a production,” said Hand. “The swag has three or four kinds of fresh evergreens with a big red velvet bow on top.”
All volunteers are welcome to help build the swags and are encouraged to bring clippers, scissors and gloves. Lunch will be provided for those who volunteer.
For more information, call Hand at 417-247-5194.
