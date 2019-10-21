Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner announces changes in the polling locations for the Nov. 5 special election called by the city of West Plains, including a new polling site for voters of Precinct 3 who formerly cast ballots in the Howell County Courthouse.
Voting will take place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 5 in the following precincts: Howell 1, First Church of God, 1700 Wayhaven Ave.; Howell 2, National Guard Armory, 1315 Webster Ave.; Howell 3, West Plains Public Library, 750 W. Broadway.; and the West Plains Civic Center, 101 St. Louis St.
In announcing the updated locations, Waggoner said the Howell County Courthouse, the previous location for Precinct 3, is now unavailable to use due to security measures in place for the court system.
Voters in the Howell 3 precinct will now vote in the West Plains Public Library, she said, and are asked to enter the library using the south door entrance off of Cass Avenue, and park in the back parking lot. Voting will be held in the Community Room.
“We are very fortunate to have the cooperation of the Library Board and being able to utilize the facility to make the Howell County election process easily accessible to voters,” said Waggoner.
Waggoner also reminds the public that anyone submitting an absentee ballot by mail must do so by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Absentee ballots may also be voted in person through 5 p.m. Nov. 4 in the clerk’s office on the first floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square.
