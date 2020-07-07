Graveside services for Mary Jane Decker, 92, Springfield, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Decker passed away at 12:05 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at The Arbors at Lakewood facility in Springfield, Mo.
She was born Aug. 25, 1927, in Neelyville, Mo., to George Washington Mitchener and Julia Mae Holder Mitchener. Mrs. Decker loved to farm, cook and sew. She enjoyed going to the lake with her family in the summer. Mrs. Decker was a Christian.
She is survived by two children Byron Decker, St. Charles, Mo., and Sherri Arnett and husband Joe Bill, Springfield, Mo.; one grandson Nathan Arnett; and one sister Lorene Jourdan, Great Falls, Mont.
Her parents, husband and seven siblings preceded her in death.
Mrs. Decker will lie in state from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and left or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, Missouri 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
