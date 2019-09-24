A warrant has been issued for a Ripley County man on felony charges after he allegedly wrote a check for the purchase of a pickup truck on a nonexistent account at a West Plains car dealership.
Kenneth B. Ward, Jr., 43, of Fairdealing, is charged with stealing $25,000 or more and forgery; a warrant with a $25,000 bond was issued Sept. 17, according to online court records.
West Plains Police Officer Sean Barrett reported that on Aug. 12, he was dispatched to Brad Guffey Motors, where he was told Ward had written a check for $52,500 for the dealership to hold July 28. The check was reportedly written for a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ crew cab with four wheel drive, and a second check written to replace the first one.
A Brad Guffey employee reported to Barrett he was told the check had been written on an account from a business owned by Ward, but it was returned to West Plains Bank as being written on a nonexistent account.
On the evening of Aug. 12, Carter County deputies reported to the police department they found the vehicle, saying there was a man in the truck, but it was not Ward. A woman was also in the pickup truck when deputies located it.
The occupants of the vehicle reportedly told the deputies that Ward was in the Doniphan area and had given them the keys to the truck and told them to “go do something.”
