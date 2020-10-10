The Department of Economic Development's Community Development Block Grant competitive application cycle is now open for the following categories: General Infrastructure, Demolition, Workforce Training, Downtown Revitalization and Community Facilities.
CDBG awards annual grants to local governments to help develop, improve and preserve vulnerable communities. The grants are provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974.
Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Dec. 31.
For more information on how Community Development Block Grants can help a community or to request an application, visit the CDBG webpage at ded.mo.gov/cdbg.
