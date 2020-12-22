A Douglas County pedestrian died of injuries suffered when she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash at 2 a.m. Sunday on N Highway, 5 miles southeast of Ava, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. D.J. Johnson with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Julia C. Hicks, 73, of Squires, was a walking on the road when she was struck by an unknown vehicle which then left the scene.
Douglas County Coroner Rick Miller pronounced Hicks dead at 2:58 a.m., at the scene.
According to the patrol’s public information officer Sgt. Jeff Kinder, the death is currently under investigation.
This fatality marks the 40th traffic-related death in the nine-county Troops G area for 2020, compared to 42 during the same time frame last year.
