Interested in attracting birds, bees, and other wildlife to your backyard? The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to join its free live Wild Webcast on Attracting Backyard Wildlife at noon July 1.
MDC Urban Wildlife Biologist Erin Shank of Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center will explain the basics of creating backyard wildlife habitat; the importance of native plants and insects for pollination, wildlife food and other benefits: planning and designing native plantings, attracting birds and supporting pollinators such as butterflies and bees.
Register in advance for the webcast at short.mdc.mo.gov/Zht.
Learn more about property improvements to attract wildlife from MDC at mdc.mo.gov/property/improve-my-property/wildlife-management.
