To fight the spread of influenza, the Howell County Health Department will hold three flu vaccine clinics in October in West Plains, Mtn. View and Willow Springs.
The first clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Howell County Health Department, 180 Kentucky Ave. in West Plains. On Oct. 15th, clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Good Samaritan Clinic, 501 U.S. 60 in Mtn. View, and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, Fourth and Harris streets in Willow Springs.
According to officials with the Department of Health and Senior Services and the health department, the flu virus can be a harmful infection that sickens and kills people each year. It is spread through uncovered sneezes or coughs and when hands come into contact with contaminated surfaces or people.
The flu vaccine is a seasonal vaccine that can prevent or reduce the severity of a flu illness, said health officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage everyone age 6 months and older to be vaccinated against the virus.
Vaccines can be especially important for special-risk groups such as pregnant women, heart or respiratory disease patients and elders, said officials. Everyone is encouraged to talk to a health care provider about the flu vaccine, especially those considered at special risk.
More information about the virus and vaccines is available online at www.cdc.gov. Click on the diseases and conditions tab to find the flu (influenza) tab.
No appointment is needed for the flu clinics. To learn more about the clinics or the flu vaccine locally, call the health department, 256-7078.
