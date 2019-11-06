Damion Smallwood and Alaysia Lindsay are parents of a son, Deacon Lynn, born Sept. 2 at 9:26 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 20 inches long. His siblings are Zayla, 4, Warren, 2, and Hayden, 1. His grandparents are Jared and Maria Smith, Sparta, and Linda Thomas, Pomona.
Brian and Tiffany Webb of Birch Tree are parents of a daughter, Sadie Jean, born Sept. 4 at 6:11 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. Her siblings are Natalie, 8, and Lanie, 6. Her grandparents are Terry and Kimberly Bay, and Joe and Marsha Web, all of Mtn. View, and Randy Miller, Urbana.
Dylan and Kathleen Cleaves are parents of a son, Dylan Kayden, born Sept. 6 at 7:33 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 19 3/4 inches long. His siblings are Keegan, 3, and Konnor, 2. His grandparents are Kevin and Danielle King, Mtn. View, Leroy and Stacey Bierbower, Seminole, Fla., and Dennis and Charlotte Cleaves, West Plains.
Tyler and Andrea Weisbrod of West Plains are parents of a daughter Kambrie Weisbrod, born Sept. 7 at 1:43 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Tindal, 5, and Leland, 3. Her grandparents are Loyal and Waynette Belcher, and Terry and Norma Weisbrod, all of West Plains.
Chase York and Bailey Andrews of West Plains are parents of a son Huxley Chase, born Sept. 10 at 4:42 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Bryan and Alison Andrews, West Plains, Amy Spence, West Plains, and Chuck York, Virginia.
Brandon Watson and Katie Parks of Summersville are parents of a daughter, Presley Dawn-Marie, born Sept. 10 at 12:54 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long. Her grandparents are Valerie Rains, Ellington, Kenneth Parks, Ironton, and David and Linda Watson, Hartshorn.
Caleb and Haylee Barnett of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Coco Layana, born Sept. 17 at 10:06 a.m. She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 21 3/4 inches long. Her grandparents are Tony and Anika Collins, Ft. Leonard Wood, and Renee Brooks, Westland, Mich.
David Sloniker and Kiawa Coats of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Ember Dawn, born Sept. 17 at 5:39 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her siblings are Austin, 7, Adilynn, 4, Jaxon, 2, and Elijah, 1. Her grandparents are David and Dawn Coats, Pomona, and Tom Sloniker and April Johnson, both of West Plains.
Rodney and Rebena Atkinson of Cabool are parents of a son, Reed Andrew, born Sept. 17 at 9:38 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds 7 1/2 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His siblings are Jordyn, 14, Jayden, 8, and Jazlyn, 7. His grandparents are Benny and Geneva Scheets, Cabool, Michelle Akers, Edgar Springs, and John Akers, Licking.
Cody and Chelsea Falwell of Caulfield are parents of a son, Casen Wayne, born Sept. 18 at 7:30 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His siblings are Addi, 7, and Ellie, 4. His grandparents are Dewayne Mullen, Caulfield, and Rick Falwell, West Plains.
Tommy and Holly Spencer of West Plains are parents of a son, Nathaniel Alynn, born Sept. 19 at 7:31 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces. His siblings are Noah, 9, Nolan, 4, and Nikolai, 2. His grandparents are Gary and Darla Towell, and Boyd Spencer, all of Caulfield.
Melbourne McCay and Ashley Taylor of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Everliegh Roseanne, born Sept. 21 at 1:26 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her grandparents are Joni Culton and Patricia Martin, both ofWest Plains, Johnathan Taylor, Okeechobee, Fla., and Eddy McCay, Bowie, Texas.
Andrew and Caitlin Parks of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Lauriel Isabella, born Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. Her sibling is Theodore, 2. Her grandparents are Douglas and Sherri Green, and Alva and Teresa Parks, all of West Plains.
