A rural Howell County man was killed Monday morning when his tractor overturned, pinning him beneath it.
Howell County Deputy Dylan Webb reported at 9:43 a.m. Monday emergency services were dispatched to a property on K Highway regarding a farm accident.
Loren Edward Tharp, 82, K Highway, was found underneath the tractor by members of Howell Rural Fire Station No. 1 and South Howell County Ambulance.
It was determined Tharp had been driving the tractor on a hillside when it ran over a stump, causing it to overturn.
Tharp was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was released to Howell County Coroner Tim Cherry, Webb reported.
