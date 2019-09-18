This week the Alliance for a Healthier Generation released its 2019 list of “America’s Healthiest Schools,” made up of 355 schools spanning 23 states. Thirty-two of those schools were in Missouri, one in Douglas County and two in Howell County.
The three local schools are participants in the Missouri Foundation for Health’s Healthy Schools Healthy Communities (HSHC) initiative.
The number of Missouri schools recognized this year is a substantial increase from the 19 that were given the distinction in 2018, noted foundation officials.
Alliance for a Healthier Generation offers awards at the bronze, silver, or gold level, based on the number of best practices schools have implemented relating to children’s health. Ava Elementary School was given a Silver award, and Bronze awards were given to Willow Springs elementary and middle schools.
The Alliance for a Healthier Generation evaluates schools based on their ability to serve healthier meals and snacks, get students moving more, offer high-quality health and physical education, and support staff wellness.
All of America’s Healthiest Schools meet or exceed federal nutrition standards for meals and snacks; offer breakfast daily; incorporate physical activity before, during or after the school day; implement district wellness policies and update progress annually; and involve parents and community members in decision-making.
Missouri consistently ranks as one of the heaviest states in the country, with 35% of adults obese and 31% of children either overweight or obese, said foundation officials. Childhood obesity is a strong predictor of adult obesity; it increases risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, is estimated to decrease a person’s lifespan by an average of two to five years, and it leads to significant economic costs to the individual and the state.
In 2013 the Missouri Foundation for Health created the Healthy Schools Healthy Communities initiative to address childhood obesity through prevention efforts in targeted areas. HSHC brings together schools, community organizations, businesses, parents and residents to identify and implement changes that increase access to healthy food and physical activity where kids live, learn and play.
From introducing healthier foods and more opportunities for physical activity in schools, to improving parks and sidewalks, to building new bike trailS, communities are making changes to schools and local environments that are having a lasting impact.
“It’s quite gratifying to see our Healthy Schools Healthy Community schools receive national recognition,” said Robert Hughes, the foundation’s president and CEO. “To have schools recognized who have already completed the initiative gives me even greater confidence that the legacy of this initiative will continue far beyond its conclusion next year.”
Visit HealthiestSchools.org to learn more about Alliance for a Healthier Generation and to see its full list of America’s Healthiest Schools.
