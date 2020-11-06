Lloyd Tracy Regnier, 91, Willow Health Care, Willow Springs. Died at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Willow Health Care in Willow Springs. Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs.
