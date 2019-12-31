Editor’s note: What follows are summaries of the West Plains Daily Quill’s most-read and most shared stories and photos in 2019, based on website clicks at www.westplainsdailyquill.net and Facebook page engagement. These are the stories the Quill’s readers cared about most, the milestones the Quill’s community shared, the moments that mattered. Accompanying them are some of our staff’s favorite photos taken over the year. The Daily Quill is deeply grateful to its readers and community of support and wish all a Happy New Year.
July
July 27, 6,800 website clicks
Man dies in OMC parking lot
by Abby Hess
West Plains police reported a man had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Law enforcement responded to a call that a man had shot himself in the Ozarks Medical Center emergency room parking lot; hospital personnel administered emergency medical treatment, but the man, Michael Ashbrook, succumbed to his injuries.
July 31, 5,500 Facebook users reached
Candlelight prayer service for W.S teen crash victims
As news broke regarding the deaths of to Willow Springs athletes, weeks away from starting their senior year of high school, the community acted quickly to lift one another up and hold a vigil for the boys and their families.
Zach White and Jonah Smith were killed in a vehicle crash July 30 near Blue Buck Knob in Douglas County.
August
Aug. 6, 9,900 website clicks
Remembering Jonah Smith and Zach White
by Freda Carr
Freda Carr, the Quill’s Willow Springs correspondent, wrote a moving tribute to the two Willow Springs teens who perished in a traffic crash July 30 that was the single most popular article accessed on the website in August. No other story came close.
In addition to remembering the lives and personalities of Jonah Smith and Zach White, Carr’s tribute brought the memorial to readers who couldn’t be there in person and shared prayers of comfort and wisdom to those grieving their losses.
Aug. 18, 16,600 Facebook users reached
Deadly crash claims two lives on U.S. 63
by Kimberly Langston
August was a tough month for many of the Quill’s readers, with the deaths of three teens so close together; first Jonah Smith and Zach White, Willow Springs High School seniors on July 30, and then two more young people died in a crash Aug. 18.
Cailey Stowers, 17, and Vladik Nadtochayev, 21, died in the crash; Stowers was a student at West Plains High School and Nadtochayev had been a student at Missouri State University-West Plains.
September
Sept. 11, 4,700 website clicks
Man allegedly claims to be Lord’s messenger before shooting at house in Shannon County
by Kimberly Langston
A Winona resident who called himself PeeWee Bradshaw allegedly claimed he had a “message from the Lord” and fired shots toward two houses, looking for someone by the name of Jackrabbit Norris.
The incident led to felony charges; two counts each of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon by shooting at a person, vehicle or building.
Bradshaw last appeared before Shannon County Judge Steven Lynxwiler Dec. 19, in custody, for a hearing, and the case has been continued to Jan. 16 for pending motions, according to court records. The same records indicate Bradshaw is held on $250,000 cash or corporate surety bond with conditions.
Sept. 20, 11,100 Facebook users reached
Rackley sets school record in Zizzers’ win
by Cody Sanders
As the Zizzer football team picked up an Ozark Conference win over the Kickapoo Chiefs senior quarterback Conner Rackley tossed the 38th touchdown of his high school career, setting a West Plains High School record.
The Zizzers won that game 40-19.
October
Oct. 2, 1,800 website clicks and 11,700 Facebook users reached
Steak ’n’ Shake opening
by Nicholas Haring
Steak ’n’ Shake announced it would open Oct. 7, confirming rumors sparked in January after West Plains Planning & Zoning rezoned the corner of Worley and Mitchell drives from residential to commercial.
A grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony was held the day it opened.
Oct. 4, 13,100 Facebook users reached
After online campaign, Dollar General to build in Kosh
After residents of Koshkonong launched a social media campaign in July, Dollar General announced in October it would be building in the town of 212 residents.
Well the population inside city limits is small, the estimated size of the outlying community is about 1,200.
The store is expected to open at a location off of south U.S. 63.
November
Nov. 5, 10,500 Facebook users reached
W.P. voters reject Parkside House proposal
by Nicholas Haring
Twenty percent of registered voters showed up to vote Nov. 5 on the only ballot issue put to West Plains residents: What to do with the Butler-Parkside House in Butler Children’s Park on Broadway?
A proposal that was intended to serve as a compromise between city officials’ plans to build a park inclusive of children of all abilities and preservationists wish to see the 112-year-old house be restored was rejected by the voters resoundingly: 1,149 people voted no, and 340 people voted yes.
Nov. 14, 25,000 website clicks
W.P. pastor arrested, charged with incest, statutory rape
by Kimberly Langston
In 2019’s most-read story at www.westplainsdailyquill.net, a West Plains pastor, Randy Dale Brooks, was arrested on allegations that he had inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted a young family member.
Brooks is charged with one count of first-degree sodomy or attempt, two counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempt involving a child younger than 14, two counts of first-degree child molestation and a count each of incest and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk/sexual.
According to court records, he has applied for a public defender and is set to appear Jan. 13 before Judge Robert David Ray in Howell County for a counsel status hearing.
December
Dec. 8, 15,700 Facebook users reached
Pilot injured in single-engine airplane crash in Willow Springs
by Cody Sanders and Nicholas Haring
A 78-year-old Gainesville man survived a single-engine plane crash in Willow Springs with only minor injuries.
The aircraft reportedly lost power shortly after takeoff and crashed at a house about 700 feet from the Willow Springs Airport; little to no damage was reported to the building.
Dec. 16, 13,919 Facebook users reached
Rumored threat to H.S. unfounded, police chief calls on community to set peaceful example
by Abby Hess
After a controversy erupted within the community after West Plains High School students were told they could not display certain flags, rumors of a school shooting were reported to the school district and law enforcement and found not to be credible.
The rumors surfaced after a Facebook page calling itself “West Plains” but unaffiliated with any city officials, announced that the Springfield GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network) would be demonstrating in support of LGBTQ students across the street from the high school.
The flag controversy came about after a group of students distributed rainbow pride flags in support of LGBTQ youth and a separate group unfurled a Confederate flag banner; the second group was reportedly perceived by the first to be acting in response to the pride flags.
West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli confirmed the rumors of violence were not found to be credible and called on the West Plains community to set an example for youth to follow, encouraging peaceful dialogue between all parties.
