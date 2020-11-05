With three votes in favor and two against, the West Plains City Council approved an ordinance requiring masks and face coverings in certain locations within city limits on Wednesday. The requirement went into effect immediately.
The ordinance will remain in effect at least through Feb. 2, 2021, though Mayor Jack Pahlmann can choose to suspend it if the 14-day positivity test rate falls below 5% for seven consecutive days.
It can also be rescinded or repealed by another ordinance passed by the council.
The deciding vote on Wednesday came from Pahlmann, who previously voted against a similar proposed ordinance in August.
After the vote, he said he wasn’t entirely against the mask ordinance at that time, but he believed it was too harmful to businesses and required them to “act as policemen.” He said this ordinance will give some leeway to businesses and provides opportunities to educate the public.
With its passage, the mask requirement applies to everyone over the age of 10, though there are some exemptions, such as for people with disabilities or law enforcement responding to emergencies.
The policy is intended to be followed by employees or visitors to places other than their primary residences. For example, shoppers at a supermarket and the employees at the cash register would be required to wear facial masks or face shields.
Businesses that are open to the public are to post signage at all public entrances indicating face coverings must be worn on the premises.
Masks do not need to be worn in office settings of less than 10 people or businesses where social distancing of at least 6 feet can be maintained and other mitigation strategies such as proper hygiene and plexiglass barriers are in place.
ENFORCEMENT
A common concern about the mask ordinance, especially articulated by those against it, is the perceived impracticality of enforcing it.
“We will do our best,” said Police Chief Stephen Monticelli, responding to a question from the Quill about his department’s role in enforcement. He noted it’s the department’s job to enforce city code. “We hope the public will comply with the ordinance and there will be no need for us to step in.”
The ordinance allows the opportunity to educate anyone not wearing a mask, or any nonexempt business not requiring masks to be one, and try to elicit voluntary compliance, and if that fails then a warning can be issued. As a last resort, a ticket may be given and a fine assessed of up to $100.
TOM KELLER SPEAKS
Prior to voting, the mayor laid the groundwork to allow the public to give input on the measure, limited the opportunity to just a few people either speaking for or against it.
About a dozen West Plains citizens, not including city employees or media, were in attendance and most there were against the measure. No one was present to speak specifically in favor of it.
However, the first to speak was Tom Keller, CEO and president of Ozarks Medical Center. He didn’t speak for or against the ordinance, but he did give a rundown of the situation his hospital system has experienced and how staff and administration have been dealing with the pandemic.
He said, as of Wednesday afternoon, there were 13 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at OMC.
“Our numbers for COVID go up and down every hour almost, because people are being discharged and people are being admitted,” Keller said.
He said in the last seven days five patients have been transferred to other hospitals, noting there are two reasons for transfers: It could be due to a lack of available beds or the patients may need a higher level of care than OMC can provide.
Since March, OMC has hospitalized 143 COVID patients and three have died at OMC.
Keller said the biggest increase in hospitalizations has come in the last eight to 10 weeks and reminded council members that OMC doesn’t just cover Howell County, but also the surrounding counties in Missouri and Arkansas.
OMC has performed a little over 7,000 COVID tests since it began testing in March, and nearly 1,000 have come up positive, leading to a year-to-date positivity test rate of nearly 14% for the hospital system, Keller told the council.
“My concern is that our positivity rates are higher than Greene County,” he said, adding that the hospital is only testing those who are symptomatic or have been exposed, and free testing is not in place at OMC.
When asked by Councilman Johnny Murrell whether free testing would bring the positivity test rate down, Keller responded that he didn’t want to speculate on that, since there is a possibility of a large number of people who have the virus but are asymptomatic.
Councilman Josh Cotter asked Keller how the hospital has handled masking.
In a hospital, Keller responded, priorities are on keeping patients and staff healthy and safe, which is different from the considerations city leadership has to take into account, such as public safety and economics. He added that the hospital does more than just wear masks, sharing examples of other precautions taken.
“It doesn’t do any good to mask if people are still getting together for birthday parties on the weekend — without masks,” Keller said. “The question around masking is bigger than just a clinical one.”
Four citizens followed Keller’s presentation and briefly spoke against the mask mandate, questioning masks’ effectiveness, the amount of notice given prior to the meeting, allowances made for public input and potential harm to businesses and economy.
One speaker, Randy Culpepper, a local business owner, discussed his belief that the mandate would further divide the community and that the citizens of West Plains need to be more respectful of each other. He expressed his opinion that wearing a mask is a matter of personal choice, which the mandate would take away.
FOR LOVE OF COMMUNITY
After hearing from the public, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Topliff, participating remotely, said he was still opposed to the ordinance despite improvements made since August. Topliff said he believes the people of West Plains are overwhelmingly opposed to required masking and it wasn’t right for him to vote for it.
Cotter then said that it is the job of the council to passionately advocate for the community.
“None of us would be doing this job (city council), I promise you, if we didn’t love the community,” Cotter said, adding that though they may disagree on the issues, city council members are always doing what they think is the best for people of West Plains.
He said he believes passing the ordinance will help the community and that it was a tough decision to make.
Councilwoman Jessica Nease, also video conferencing, said she’s heard from nursing home residents and immunocompromised citizens asking the council to pass the ordinance.
“Our responsibility is to be concerned with the health and well-being of our citizens,” Nease said. “The bottom line for me is medical doctors and associations support masking as a way to mitigate this.”
She also said there were businesses already requiring people to wear masks, but having trouble with getting people to comply, and she thinks it’s time for the government to step in.
Councilman Johnny Murrell, who voted to pass the ordinance at its first reading, didn’t give any input before the vote.
Cotter, Pahlmann and Nease voted in favor of the ordinance. Topliff and Murrell voted no.
When asked why he voted yes at the first reading and no at the second, Murrell said his stance on the ordinance hadn’t changed, but he wanted to give another opportunity public input.
PUBLIC HEALTH SUPPORT
After the meeting, the Quill asked City Administrator Tom Stehn if the city would have support from the Howell County Health Department with educating the public about masking, similar to continued support given by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to the city of Springfield.
Stehn that he believes the health department will assist.
During its monthly meeting held Tuesday evening, the Howell County Health Board once again stated its opposition to a countywide mask mandate, however President Dr. Robert Shaw noted it is still his and the board’s position that masking should be encouraged and it is not harmful.
“There is no evidence that wearing a mask causes infections or decreases your oxygen saturation and it doesn’t increase your risk for asthma,” Shaw said. “I know of no harm that comes from wearing a mask.”
Shaw gave a presentation to the board showing the prevalence of confusion and misinformation about masking and shared his opinion that there is not enough data and science to show whether requiring it is effective.
For more information on the city’s mask ordinance visit www.westplains.net/face-coverings-now-required-in-the-city-of-west-plains or call 256-7176.
6:31 p.m. 11/5/2020: This article has been corrected to slow Keller's comments pertained to free testing, not widespread testing.
