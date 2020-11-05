Ozarks Medical Center CEO and President Tom Keller, at the podium, tells West Plains City Council members about how the hospital is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the number of hospitalizations for the disease has been on the rise in the last two months. Listening to Keller, from left, are Kara Strickland with KYTV, Finance Director Todd Harman, City Clerk Mallory Snodgras, Councilman Josh Cotter and Mayor Jack Pahlmann.