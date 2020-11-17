Ruby Jolliff 

Funeral services for Ruby Jean Jolliff, 83, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in the Langston Street Chapel at direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jolliff passed away at 4:09 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 22, 1936, at West Plains, Mo., to Roy Johnston and Mable McCracken Johnston. On Aug. 12, 1955, she was married at West Plains to Carl Jolliff. She loved her husband and was Carl’s special jewel. Ruby loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Jolliff loved God; her salvation day was on a Good Friday, March 3 in the early 1960s.
She is survived by her husband Carl Jolliff, of the family home; two children Ron Jolliff and wife Angie and Kevin Jolliff, all of Peoria, Ill.; seven grandchildren Laura Hodges and husband Michael, Joe Jolliff, Matt Jolliff and wife Molly, Sara Mitzelfelt and husband Ben, Karla Houston, Jerritt Jolliff and wife Jen, and Shawna Borland and husband, David; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister Betty Riley, West Plains; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, one daughter-in-law Paula Jolliff, one brother Leroy Johnston and one sister Doris McBride preceded her in death.
Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Jolliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Jolliff Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
