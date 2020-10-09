WaDyne West-Littlewood, 77, Lebanon, Mo., passed away at 5:10 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at University Hospital, Columbia, Mo.
She was born Feb. 12, 1943, at Wichita, Kan., to Woodrow Wilson Smith and Dorothy Smith. On Jan. 18, 1994, she was married in Hawaii to Daniel Robert Littlewood, who preceded her in death May 29, 2005. She enjoyed traveling, nature, outdoors, flowers and plants. She was a good seamstress and cook.
She is survived by two children Denia Russell and husband Matthew, Lebanon, Mo., and David (Michael) West and wife Natasha, Bakersfield, Mo.; three grandchildren Dalton Russell, Dylan Russell and Lane West; one brother Darrell McFarland and wife Patsy, Rogersville, Mo.; five sisters Francine Williams, Tecumseh, Mo., Kay Grayham, Bakersfield, Mo., Kathy Lally and husband Terry, Bakersfield, Mo., Karen Skiver and husband Larry, Mtn. Home, Ark., and Karla Smith-Lally, Bakersfield, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents and husband preceded her in death.
Mrs. Littlewood will lie in state from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
