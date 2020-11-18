Thomas Luther McVicker was born Aug. 16, 1942, in Mtn. View, Mo., to Robert and Ruth (Eagan) McVicker. He passed away at the age of 78 on Nov. 13, 2020, at Mtn. View Healthcare.
Tom was united in marriage to Ruth Lewene Atchley on April 7, 1961, and to this union, two children were born.
Tom is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, sisters Genevieve Christensen and Faye Gregory (Glenn), and brothers Will, Leroy (Verna) and Bob (Joyce) McVicker.
He is survived by son Paul McVicker, son Dave, and Tracy McVicker; five grandchildren Wesley, Davy, Ben, Elizabeth and Jacob; and five great-grandkids Aiden, Kian, Wyatt, Emmett and Marshal; sisters-in-law Tootsie McVicker, Venice Atchley; and brother-in-law Tracy Bales.
Tom and Lewene owned and operated McVicker Greenhouse, a very well known and loved greenhouse nursery, for 30-plus years. He loved his plants, his animals, and helping anybody with the selection and caring of flowers and plants. He was a farmer and woodworker, mainly making beautiful birdhouses.
Tom had accepted Christ as his Savior. Tom was a loving husband, a gentle giant and friends with all who crossed his path.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View, Missouri with Phil Rohrer officiating. Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oakside Cemetery, Arroll, Mo. Memorials may be sent to Mtn. View Garden Club. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
