A celebration of life service for Ralph Dale Thompson, 85, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at West Plains Senior Citizens Center.
Mr. Thompson passed away at 2:56 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Brooke Haven Health Care.
He was born Dec. 4, 1933, at Peace Valley, Mo., to Ralph Harold Thompson and Bernice Gilliam Thompson. Dale was united in marriage to Ellen Woody. He retired from Race Brothers Farm Supply and owned and operated Superior Lawn Service in Springfield, Mo. After his retirement, he served as president at West Plains Senior Citizens Center. Mr. Thompson loved fishing and playing cards and dominos.
He is survived by his wife Ellen Thompson; three children Dan Thompson, Lisa Robertson and Shelly Thompson; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; five stepchildren Jo Knight, Withro Barton, Donnie Brotherton, Cindy Wolf and Russell Brotherton; two sisters Donna Jones and Carol Smith; and many nieces, nephews and special cousins.
His parents, one son Allen Thompson and one grandson Shane Coble preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Plains Senior Citizens Center and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
