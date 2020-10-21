Dorothy Darlene Williams was born on March 26, 1947, in Thayer, Mo., and left this life at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father Marie and Albert Williams of Anniston, Ala.; one brother David Williams of Anniston, Ala.; her husband George Donald Williams of Danielsville, Ga.; and her stepson Bruce Williams of Anniston, Ala.
Darlene is survived by her daughter Sharlene Rena Caisse and her husband Mark of Koshkonong, Mo., son- and daughter-in-law Therman and Emma Bowers of Danielsville, Ga., two grandchildren Tori Bowers and Olivia Bowers of Danielsville,Ga., one sister Kathy Brooks, one brother Terry Williams, two stepchildren Barbara Garmany and Donnie Williams of Anniston, Ala., other relatives and many friends.
She lived in Kansas City, Mo., as a child and grew up on a farm in Koshkonong, Mo. Darlene lived and worked around the Thayer and West Plains, Mo. area. She was no stranger to hard work and never backed down from a challenge, doing everything from working in healthcare to working on the farm and in a grape vineyard. She later moved to Danielsville, Ga., where she lived for 35 years.
Darlene enjoyed working in her yard and garden and spending time with her dogs. People would remark on how beautiful she kept her yard. She also liked going to the flea market with her late husband. She never met a stranger and had the gift of gab.
She will be missed by her family and friends.
Sharlene would like to thank everyone at NHC and OMC in West Plains, Mo., and Cox South in Springfield, Mo., for all they did to care for Darlene and others during this pandemic.
According to Darlene’s wishes, there will be no service. Interment will be in Norman Cemetery in Thayer, Mo., with services under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.