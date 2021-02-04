The National Guard unit that helped carry out Friday’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the West Plains Civic Center will remain in the area until March 31, assisting with similar clinics nearby, Health Administrator Chris Gilliam told members of the Howell County Health Board on Tuesday evening.
Gilliam said that West Plains can expect to have at least one mass vaccination event once every three weeks; the Guard will also be helping with such events in neighboring counties.
A small, closed event will be held Friday at the Howell County Health Department, during which staff plan to administer 200 doses. Those who may receive the vaccine will be contacted by the department — the event is not open to the public, said Gilliam.
To be added to the health department’s vaccination list, Gilliam recommends people call the health department at 256-7078.
FUTURE OF VACCINES IN W.P.
Vaccines offered at future events could be either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, depending on the supplies the state receives from the federal government, which purchases the vaccines on behalf of the states.
According to officials with Ozarks Healthcare, those in West Plains who received their first shots Friday will be called back for their second doses on Feb. 19. To receive the booster, participants must bring their vaccination cards from Friday’s clinic, and must not show any type of COVID-19 symptoms.
Reminders will be sent to first-dose recipients before Feb. 19.
According to the Missouri Hospital Association and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state’s interagency vaccine planning team has chosen hospitals within nine regions of the state to receive just over half of the state’s weekly vaccine allocation through February.
Federal partners are responsible for the state’s total share of 76,000 doses per week, and the state is responsible for determining where those doses should be distributed among providers enrolled as COVID-19 vaccinators and requesting vaccine.
“As with all regional vaccination sites, the next amount of vaccines we receive will be determined to be proportional by population,” said Tom Keller, Ozarks Healthcare President and CEO.
‘WHAT WE CAN DO AS A COMMUNITY’
Gilliam heard praise from the health board members about the positive reviews they had gotten for Friday’s clinic.
“It was one of the coolest things I had ever been a part of,” said Gilliam. “It really showed what we can do as a community when we all come and work together.”
Gilliam, who was the incident commander for the event, said he and his staff partnered with the Missouri National Guard, Ozarks Healthcare and the city of West Plains to give 2,800 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a 12-hour period.
“First and foremost, I want to thank all of the agencies that were a part of making this event a success: the Missouri National Guard, Ozarks Healthcare, city of West Plains, West Plains fire and police departments, Missouri State University-West Plains Nursing Department and the West Plains Civic Center, who all came together to provide an outstanding public event to area residents,” Gilliam said. “An event of this nature would not have been possible without the support, hard work and commitment from these partners.”
The vaccine doses were given mostly to people who had signed up through the health department or Ozarks Healthcare’s website, and were people who fit within the state’s vaccination plan. The plan currently calls for health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, people 65 and older and those at high-risk for COVID-19 to get the vaccine.
Gilliam noted that in order to maintain social distancing and still keep the line moving without bottlenecks, event volunteers and staff were able to vaccinate groups of 20 people at a time, every 20 minutes. To help, the city provided its entire fleet of golf carts to ferry people to and from their cars.
“It was like a symphony,” Gilliam said. “It was an amazing thing to watch.”
For how quickly the event was put together, he said, it went rather smoothly and more people were vaccinated Friday than in similar events held elsewhere in the state.
A LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL
According to City Administrator Tom Stehn, West Plains has been marked as one of 1,300 specific sites as part of the state’s vaccination plan.
“Being marked one of 1,300 pinpointed locations in Missouri as providing what we hope is a light to the end of this virus’ tunnel is an achievement our city can be proud of,” said Stehn.
Keller said he is thankful for a successful first mass vaccination clinic and looking forward to start the next round.
“By continuing to work together with our state and local partners, we are confident our vaccination efforts will lead us to brighter days as we continue to walk through this pandemic,” he said.
“I am proud to have been part of this event and feel fortunate to be part of a community that is so invested in the health of our friends, families and neighbors,” Gilliam added. “I cannot say enough about the effort put forth by Josh Reeves, R.D. Reid and Dr. Fraise at Ozarks Healthcare, and Tom Stehn and crew with the city of West Plains, who brought crucial expertise and resources to bear for this event.”
West Plains Mayor Jack Pahlmann told the Quill on Tuesday, that he had received the vaccine and was impressed by how well the event went, praising the efforts of all involved.
Gilliam noted that, though the clinic was a success, there are still some kinks that need to be worked out, such as with wait times, and the health department, Ozarks Healthcare and West Plains city officials are looking at improvements, so more people can get vaccinated more quickly.
For more information and to sign up for future mass vaccination clinics visit www.ozarkshealthcare.com/vaccine-sign-up or call 505-7120.
UPCOMING AREA CLINICS
Texas County Memorial Hospital announced it will collaborate with the Texas County Health Department for a mass vaccination clinic scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday inside the Community Building at the Texas County Fairgrounds, 1591 U.S. 63 in Houston. The event is open to any Missouri resident who meets the current eligibility requirements under that the state’s vaccination plan for Phase 1A and 1B tiers 1 and 2.
On Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson announced Ava was selected for the second week of mass vaccinations. That event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or as long as supplies last, on Saturday at the Missouri Ozarks Community Health Wellness Center, 603 NW 10th Ave.
