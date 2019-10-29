The Spring River Gem and Mineral Club will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 7 at the Omaha Center in Cherokee Village, Ark., for a program, “Using LiDAR Imagery for Locating Archeological Sites.”
Speaker archaeologist John Riggs will explain how LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is a valuable tool, particularly where modern agricultural landscape modification has not altered the natural topography. The program is free and visitors are welcome. For more information, follow “Spring River Gem & Mineral Club” on Facebook or call President Sheila Donley, 260-445-3581.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.