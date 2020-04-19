The West Plains City Council will hold its regular city council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
Due to social distancing measures, the meeting will be streamed via Zoom, an online teleconferencing service, on the city’s Facebook page.
The council is expected to approve considerations of payroll, bills for February and the minutes from the February regular meeting, and special meetings held March 3 and 27, and April 3 and 7
The agenda shows the council will also vote on seven bills to become resolutions.
Theproposed resolutions include authorizing an agreement between the city and KPM CPAs of Springfield for auditing services and executing an agreement with the Howell County Health Department for environmental public health services, a lease agreement with the Missouri State University Board of Governors for the leasing of the civic center for certain school functions and a lease agreement with De Lage Landen Public Finance for 21 new rental golf carts and a golf course utility vehicle.
The council is also expected to vote on an agreement between the West Plains Police Department and Ominigo Software for software for the department.
In addition the city council could execute two agreements to extend funding of $12,000 each to the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce and West Plains Downtown Revitalization for a term of one year.
The council will take action on three bid items including bases and foundations for city hall lighting, overhead primary wire for inventory and Valmont poles, arms and foundation for inventory.
Requests to destroy administration records and approve liquor license applications for Family Dollar, 1308 Porter Wagoner Blvd., and Sniders Family BBQ, 1027 Porter Wagoner Blvd., are also up for council approval.
To end the meeting, City Administrator Tom Stehn will give his report.
The next West Plains City Council meeting will be May 18.
