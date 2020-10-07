Our beloved mother, Nina Stafford, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 2, 2020. She was born Oct. 15, 1942, at Cheyenne, Wyo., to Ferd Ennis Toone and Willie Merle Johnson Toone.
She was a member of the Curry Street Church of Christ and lived out her faith to all who knew her. She retired from teaching, but never stopped teaching. She started the West Plains Red Hat Chapter over 20 years ago, she was a member of the Library Club, volunteered both at OMC and Brooke Haven Healthcare. She loved to read, journal, shop, cook, travel, shoes and enjoyed conversations with her friends. She is dearly loved and will be missed beyond what words can express.
She is predeceased by her loving husband, Connie Stafford and her grandson, Tommy McLaughlin.
She is survived by her devoted daughters Stacy Stafford (Jeff Barley), Stephanee (Joe) Valencia; two grandchildren Ryan McLaughlin and Stacy Stafford-Pena; and three great-grandchildren.
We would like to express our deepest gratitude to her nurse, David Osborn. He went above and beyond in providing both excellent care and friendship to her.
Regretfully we are unable to have a service due to the recent outbreak of COVID. In lieu of flowers, we would respectfully request donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association, Humane Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. All of these organizations were very dear to her heart and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775
Momma, you're on your eternal trip now, as we know your love of travel. May you find sweet rest in the arms of Jesus and soar on eagle's wings, until we meet again.
