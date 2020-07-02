Vernon Joe Coy, 69 years, 8 months, and 26 days old, of Tecumseh, Mo., passed away on June 26, 2020, at Harry S. Truman Memorial VA Hospital in Columbia, Mo., with his loving wife, Lynda by his side.
A memorial service for Vernon was at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the Dawt Church of Christ with full military honors by Troy Herd American Legion Post 112 and U.S. Navy detail. The officiant was Pastor Erman Croney.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. Cremation services were conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Homes Inc. in Ava, Mo., per Vernon's wishes. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.
