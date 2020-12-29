Gerald Wayne Sharp, 80, the son of the late Lloyd Elbert Sharp and Charlene Molly Shadwell Sharp, passed away at his home in Los Angeles, Calif., at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Mr. Sharp was born on March 13, 1940, on a small farm six miles southeast of West Plains, and received his schooling at the Greenwood school district and graduated from West Plains Senior High in 1958.
He was a veteran of the United States Army out of Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
He is survived by his wife Anna; two sons Brian Wayne Sharp and Bradly Clay Sharp; four brothers and one sister Richard Sharp, West Plains, Leroy Sharp, West Plains, Kenneth Sharp, West Plains, Mary Good, West Plains, and Thomas Sharp, West Plains.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Private services are to be held at a later date.
