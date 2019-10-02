Funeral services for Joe M. “Buddy” Bales, 72, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Elijah Church of Christ under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Bales passed away at 7:52 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Cox Medical Center, Springfield, Mo.
He was born March 13, 1947, to Joe Bill Bales and Hazel Marie Mullins Bales at the home of his maternal grandparents Oscar and Dora Mullins, near Bakersfield, Mo.
On April 25, 1969, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Rose Ann Cozort. Mr. Bales proudly served his country as a combat engineer with the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of West Plains VFW, DAV and the Bakersfield American Legion.
Buddy was a dairy farmer for several years and worked alongside his family in businesses that his father established: Bales Sawmill, MOARK Cedar and B & C Quick Stop at Bakersfield, Mo. Buddy enjoyed going to public auctions and trading antiques. Mr. Bales was a member of the Church of Christ and was attending Curry Street Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife Rose Ann Bales of the family home; one son Bruce Bales and wife Laura, Bakersfield, Mo.; three grandchildren Andalyn Warren, Ryan Bales and Brevin Bales; two great-grandchildren, Mylan Rauso and Emberlyn Bales; two brothers Butch Bales and wife Carol, and Rick Bales and wife Beverly, all of Bakersfield; one sister Patsy Cotter and husband Pee Wee, Bakersfield; two aunts Della Foster and Carol Schaufler and husband Jimmie, all of Bakersfield; a very special aunt Phyllis Arnold and husband Joe, Bakersfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
His parents, maternal grandparents Oscar and Dora Mullins, paternal grandparents Charlie Bales and Pearl Ward and two brothers-in-law Wandell Cozort and Conrad Cozort preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Baptist Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Kids or Kansas City Children’s Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.