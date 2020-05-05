Local governments in Howell and surrounding counties are slated to receive about $14.6 million in federal funding, Gov. Mike Parson announced this week.
Parson said Monday the state will distribute funds received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to local governments.
In total, Missouri received about $2.4 billion in funding. In the seven-county area, Howell County will get the largest share of the population-based allocations at $4.7 million. Douglas County will receive $1.5 million; Oregon County, $1.2 million, Ozark County, a little over $1 million, Shannon County, about $950,000; Texas County, about $3 million; and Wright County, about $2 million.
According to Howell County Presiding Commissioner Mark Collins, the county hasn’t received the money yet, but expects it to arrive this week.
“We’ve started working through the process on handling and distributing the money,” he said. He added that the South Central Ozark Council of Governments will help with distribution and creating application forms for local government entities such as city governments, school districts, water districts and county health departments. They will be able to apply for reimbursement for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not covered in their regular budgets.
“The funds can’t be used for making up lost tax revenue,” Collins explained before offering examples of ways the county had spent money that would qualify for reimbursement.
“We bought walk-up windows for the county offices, laptops for employees to use while they work from home and personal protective equipment,” he said.
Collins said the county has been fortunate so far in that it does not have many expenses related to the pandemic, but he is concerned about what might be coming in the fall.
“We have until Dec. 30 to spend the money, otherwise it has to be returned to the state,” Collins said. “We want to spend it wisely and I would like to hold onto the money and keep it just in case we need it later.”
On April 10, Gov. Parson established an informal working group, led by State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, to help make recommendations on the best use of the funding provided under the CARES Act. The treasurer’s office created a web page to provide updates on the working group and the funds at www.treasurer.mo.gov/covid.
“As we work through this process, I want Missourians to know that we will be as transparent as possible,” Parson said. “We hope posting this information in one public place will help Missourians stay up-to-date and feel confident that we are working hard to make every dollar count for the people of this state.”
Of the $2.4 billion received by the state, nearly $300 million was allocated to Jackson and St. Louis counties. About 25% of the funds were allocated to the remaining 112 counties in the state, including the City of St. Louis, totaling about $520 million. The remaining funds will be used at the state level.
In addition to Monday’s announcement, Parson signed an executive order, extending four previous executive orders to June 15. The orders include easing some regulations, allowing the sale of unprepared restaurant foods, mobilizing the National Guard to assist in COVID-19 response efforts and waiving the requirement for a person to be physically present in front of a notary public.
