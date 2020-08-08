Glenwood School will host an open house from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 17.
Teachers will contact families to schedule a time to come in and visit. School begins at 8:05 a.m. Aug. 24.
A current school supply list may be picked up in the lobby of the school or found online at the school's website.
