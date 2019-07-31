The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will hold an open house public hearing from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Gainesville School cafeteria, 422 Bull Dog Drive, to discuss upcoming improvements to U.S. 160 in Ozark County.
“Visitors can stop by anytime between 4 and 7 p.m. to discuss the details of the project with the MoDOT project team,” said Project Manager Pete Berry.
The proposed project includes widening approximately a mile of U.S. 160, realigning two curves and adding paved shoulders at Tecumseh. The project also includes adding guardrail on the south side along U.S. 160.
“We look forward to sharing more information about these safety improvements with local travelers at the meeting,” said Berry.
The project is expected to be let in May 2020, with construction beginning as early as summer 2020. Temporary widening will be completed to allow two-way traffic as construction is underway. Completion is anticipated in fall 2020.
For more information, please contact Berry at 417-469-6242, Transportation Project Designer Melanie Rickard-Elmore at 417-469-6238, Area Engineer Elquin Auala at 417-469-6286 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636).
