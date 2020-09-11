Girl Scouts resume meetings

As the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland enters its first phase of reopening, Girl Scouts are meeting again for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under guidance provided by the Heartland council, troops are meeting outside and practicing social distancing. But despite not being able to meet in person for so many months, Girl Scouts haven’t been idle.
“Our council stepped up with many online meetings and programs,” said Troop 10050 leader Joy Skaggs. “They even had virtual camp.” Skaggs added that, even in a pandemic, Girl Scout troop leaders are always sought.
“Being a leader is a volunteer position,” she said. “It is one of the most rewarding thing I have ever done.” Leaders are required to have some trainings and a background check, all provided by the council. Anyone interested in becoming a leader or who has a child interested in becoming a Girl Scout can contact Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland toll-free, 877- 312-4762.
“Troops can meet at many places or at our hut, 637 Aid Ave.,” said Skaggs. “The hut has a fully equipped kitchen, lots of space and a place for leaders to store their supplies for meeting.” She added the local scouts have land that can be used for meetings and camping, when the Heartland council lifts its restriction on overnight stays.
A fall cleanup day is being planned for October at the hut site, and volunteers are sought, particularly anyone with a chainsaw, as there are a lot of small trees to get rid of, said Skaggs.
Girl Scouts currently have nine troops in West Plains and surrounding towns, and there are 1.7 million Girl Scouts in in the U.S.
