Girl Scouts resume meetings

TOGETHER AGAIN — Troop 10050 Girl Scouts recently held their first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland allowed meetings to resume Aug. 1, with certain guidelines in place, such as holding meetings outdoors with social distancing, and limiting gatherings to 14 people maximum, unless stricter local limits apply. Front row, from left: Ruby and Sadie. Second row: Jenna and Allisa. Third row: Kyla. Fourth row: Rhianna. Back row: Olivia and Cara. Other troop members include Rachel, Natasha, Rileigh, Alexandria, Kahlan and Jhonnie.