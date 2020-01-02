Texas County Memorial Hospital (TCMH) recently gave out top employee awards and honored 41 employees with service awards at the 37th Annual Celebration of TCMH Employees at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston.
In attendance were 125 employees, many with guests, for a total attendance of about 200 people.
MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Connie Brooks of Mtn. View took top honors as manager of the year for 2019.
Brooks, an employee at TCMH since 2004, is the hospital education department director.
“Connie is so much more than just an education director,” said Quality Director Amanda Turpin. “She is always willing to take on projects to help serve our employees, patients and community. If there is a project or task that needs done, Connie will make it happen and give 110% while doing it.”
“I was very surprised to be selected for this award,” Brooks said. “I would like to thank administration for this recognition.” Brooks mentioned that she loves the people that she gets to work with and she appreciates how everyone cares so much about each other.
“I think working in a rural area has a lot of challenges, but it allows us to work more closely with colleagues and our patients,” she said. “Truly, we all know each other.”
EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR
Nancy Branson of Houston received the employee of the year award.
Employee of the year is limited to the individuals who have received the honor of employee of the month since the 2018 employee awards ceremony. All employees are allowed to vote for employee of the year by choosing one employee of the month in a secret ballot vote.
Branson is a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at TCMH, and he has worked at the hospital since 1986.
“Nancy is a strong nurse and provides excellent patient care,” said John Sawyer, house supervisor. “She is dedicated to TCMH and always displays a positive attitude.”
“It is an honor to be chosen by my peers for this award,” Branson said. “I look forward to the next years ahead of working together as a team to continue providing quality healthcare to our community.”
The manager of the year and the employee of the year were honored with an engraved plaque, a $500 check, a pin and a day of paid time off.
CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARDS
The TCMH Customer Quality Team honored two employees who they said exemplified excellent customer service in the hospital organization in 2019. Missy Hensley and Renina Pearce were chosen to receive the honor. Hensley works in the Cabool clinic and Pearce works in administration.
“I am very honored and humbled to receive my customer service award from TCMH,” said Hensley. “I work with such a great bunch of people, not only in our clinic but at the other clinics and the hospital as well.”
She added that doing her job is a pleasure because everyone is so kind and she loves her patients.
“It is a privilege to work with such amazing people at TCMH,” Pearce said. “I am thankful every day for the opportunity to be a part of something that touches so many lives.”
Hensley and Pearce were each awarded a plaque for their efforts and a $150 check.
The team also recognized the hospital business office with a Customer Service Department of the Year award. Employees in the department will receive a special meal in their honor.
SERVICE AWARDS
Murray and TCMH board member, Omanez Fockler, recognized employees with service awards.
Sheila Schafer was recognized for 40 years of service.
TCMH Board Of Trustees member, Janet Wiseman, was recognized for 29 years of service to the hospital.
Kim Herndon, Perry Hulvey, Peggy Snow, Harry Willis and Don Wilson were recognized for 25 years of service.
Angie Cox, Nancy Fisher, Anita Kuhn, Ann Hamilton, Donna Sanders, Lea Ann Stein and Kristy Weaver were recognized for 20 years of service.
Stephanie Barrett, Connie Brooks, Michelle Jackson, family nurse practitioner Sheena Painter, Lisa Palmer and Eric Wilson were recognized for 15 years of service.
Recognized for 10 years of service were Shelly Beck, family nurse practitioner Ray Bruno, Bobby Holt, Kathy Norris, Dorothy Perkins, Dieu Phillips and Brittany Salazar.
Recognized for five years of service were Sarah Anderson, Dr. Christopher Baldwin, Cameron Brown, Robert Derrick, Tamra Dodge, Jennifer Gunter, Kathi Hale, certified physician assistant Whitney Hal, Billy Hebblethwaite, Missy Hensley, Nancy Hovelson, Deanna Macnaughton, Dr. Linda Milholen, Sarah Moore and Mariah Thompson.
TCMH also gave out prizes to hospital employees who had volunteered at hospital events through the year.
In addition to the ceremony, the event included a slide show featuring pictures taken throughout the year, games provided by the TCMH Employee Activities Committee and a surprise visit from Santa Claus.
