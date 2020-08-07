Paul Eugene “Jack” Loyd of Willow Springs, Mo., formerly of Mtn. Grove, Mo., was born Aug. 5, 1930, to Charles Madison and Nancy Myrtle (Bell) Loyd. He departed this life on Aug. 3, 2020, just two days short of his 90th birthday.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents his wife Jessie of 50 years, three brothers and four sisters.
He is survived by eight nieces and nephews including Faye Walker and husband Carlyle of Willow Springs, Mo.
Paul spent most of his adult life in Mtn. Grove, Mo. He truly loved his church at First Freewill Baptist and enjoyed working with the audio each Sunday service. Paul loved gardening and woodworking.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Mount Ararat Cemetery in Topaz, Mo., under the direction of Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs, Mo. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
