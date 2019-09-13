The free Ozarks Studies Symposium academic celebration of Ozarks culture and history runs from Thursday through Sept. 21 at the West Plains Civic Center.
The annual West Plains Council on the Arts Exhibit illustrating this year’s theme, “The Ozarks in Reality and Imagination,” opens at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the gallery on the mezzanine. Works created by 10 area art teachers will explore the symposium’s theme.
The University of Arkansas Press is another key sponsor, and three of its authors, Dr. Phil Howerton, Dr. Jared Phillips and Dr. Andrew Milson, will be on hand for a meet-and-greet event from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. Friday.
For a complete schedule and listing of presenters and performers, visit ozarksymposium.wp.missouristate.edu.
