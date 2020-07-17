The Boys and Girls Club has named Josh Sherman as the new chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area.
The leadership of of the club will transition at the end of the summer program, Aug. 15. Sherman’s appointment was made due to the resignation of Aaron Evans. Evans will assist with the transition process.
“It is with great regret that the board accepted Aaron’s resignation. I know I speak for the entire BGCWP organization that we will miss Aaron," said BGC Board President Leslie Collins. "We appreciate Aaron’s service to the club. His creative energy, enthusiasm and dedication to children have been of tremendous benefit as we continue to grow and serve the children of the area. We are very glad that Josh has the experience and passion to step from the operations director position into the CEO role."
“Working at the club these past few years has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I have been fortunate to work alongside a team of brilliant and dedicated individuals," said Evans.
"The successes we’ve accomplished are a direct reflection of our team's hard work and passion as well as the overwhelming support from our local community and businesses," he added. "We encourage our members to live to their full potential and reach for their dreams. Watching them learn and grow has reminded me of my own childhood dreams of owning my own business and that is now the direction I will be taking my career. I am excited for this new opportunity and thankful for the lessons I've learned as CEO.”
Evans not only has no regrets, he is an enthusiastic champion of Sherman's ability to lead the club forward.
“I do not leave with a heavy heart but rather a hope and confidence that Josh will continue to guide the club and inspire the minds of tomorrow," said Evans. "He has years of nonprofit experience, leadership skills and community-minded ideas that are vital to the success of the organization."
Sherman, who began working at the club in February 2019, has seen continued positive changes and growth at the club. As director of operations for BGCWP, Sherman worked closely with Evans in leadership, has implemented up-to-date accounting tools and processes, and created and implemented policy handbooks for members and staff.
A 10-plus-year veteran of the nonprofit industry, Sherman was previously the director of programs with the Michigan State Youth Soccer Association before he and his wife made their home in Tecumseh and he joined the staff of BGCWP.
“The dedication, integrity, and leadership demonstrated by Aaron and our BGCWP Board of Directors will continue to be my guiding inspiration. I am thankful for the opportunity and trust I have been given," said Sherman. "I feel the club will continue to move forward and develop great youth in the community and enrich the lives of many youth participants. I am very excited for what is to come with the club.”
“I believe that if you can make a difference in a child’s life, you have accomplished a lot,” he added.
“We are delighted that Josh has accepted the position of CEO. Through his time at the club he has demonstrated passion, commitment and attention to detail in advancing the mission of the organization,” said Collins.
The Boys & Girls Club of Greater West Plains was founded in 2012-13 by a concerned group of West Plains citizens. In 2015, donations from the Thayer community enabled the Thayer branch to be opened.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the club has closely followed national health guidelines and will continue to do so. The club is a not-for-profit entity, dependent on donations and grants for funding.
National Boys & Girls Clubs of America offers leading-edge child development programs, leadership training, safety and security standards and board development. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club, call 204-2582.
