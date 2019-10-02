Graveside services for Gary Leon Welch, 72, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Welch passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 16, 1947, at Dora, Mo., to Henderson J. Welch and Fannie Ann Croney Welch. On March 21, 1970, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Lila Florence Warren, who preceded him in death on June 20, 2006. Mr. Welch had been employed with Crown Tractor and Stewart Farms. He enjoyed working with metal and making things.
He is survived by his special friend Nelma Piper, two children Gary Bakken and Kevin Collins and wife Margaret, many grandchildren and two nephews Waymon Welch and Jamie Welch.
His parents, wife, five brothers and seven sisters, preceded him in death.
Visitation was held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideon Bible Society and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.