A 30-year-anniversary celebration for Pastor Larry and Sister Debbie Hopkins will continue as planned March 29 at Center Grove Baptist Church in Moody, says a spokeswoman for the church.
The celebration, billed as Pack-a-Pew Sunday, includes Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11, and a spaghetti dinner to follow services.
Hand sanitizer will be available and the church will be cleaned the day before, said the spokeswoman. In addition, antibacterial soaps will be available for people to use.
The church is at 14361 E Highway in Moody. For more information call 255-5629.
