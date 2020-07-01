Funeral services for Rick Skiles, 66, Springfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Skiles passed away at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 13, 1954, at Wichita, Kan., to James Skiles and Ruby Tetrick Skiles. On Dec. 15, 2018, he was married at Branson, Mo., to Lizabeth Austin. Rick and Lizabeth shared the same birthday.
Mr. Skiles was a radiology technician at Cox South. He loved horses, singing and playing the guitar. Rick held a special place in his heart for his nieces and nephews. Mr. Skiles was a Christian.
He is survived by his wife Lizabeth Skiles; his mother Ruby Skiles; three stepchildren Kevin, Matt and Andrew Hill; one sister Tammy Collins and husband Mike; one uncle Wayne Tetrick and wife Ruby; two nephews Kem Collins and wife Ashley, and Tyson Collins and wife Sarah; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.
His father and one niece Paisley Collins preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Sweeton Pond Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Sweeton Pond Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
