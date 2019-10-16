Loren Edward Tharp, 82, West Plains, Mo., died Oct. 14, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services for Loren Edward Tharp will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Trinity Worship Center in West Plains with Pastor Troy Cale officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons or the Gary Sinise Foundation (veterans) and can be left at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Elk Creek Cemetery, Howell County, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains. There will be military rites performed by the West Plains Honor Guard and the Missouri Funeral Honors Program.
