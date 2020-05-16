West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.