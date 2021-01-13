Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are postponed or canceled. Please confirm before making plans to attend.
TODAY
Through Feb. 14: “Look Twice,” an exhibit of photography by Dennis Crider and paintings by Janey Hale hosted by the West Plains Council on the Arts, will be on display in the gallery on the civic center mezzanine, viewable during regular business hours. Hale’s works are painted interpretations of Crider’s photos.
Through March 30 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Painter Rhonda Richter’s artwork collection, “There’s No Place Like Home,” will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave.
Jan. 13 (11-11:30 a.m.): MDC offers a virtual song and storytelling program for children ages 2 to 6, “Nature Neighbors.” Registration for the free program is required and may be completed online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175655.
Jan. 13, 20 and 27 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Wednesday evening sessions are closed to members or prospective members, and smoking is allowed. Call John, 256-8988.
THURSDAY
Jan. 14 (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.): A hot lunch pickup will be available at Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane in Willow Springs. Menu includes salmon patty, seasoned potatoes, hush puppies, cole slaw and cherry dump cake. Suggested donation requested of $3.50 for patrons older than 60 and $6 for all others. Call 469-3892 to place an order.
Jan. 14 (2-4 p.m.): A Meet-the-Artist event will be hosted by West Plains Council on the Arts at OzSBI, 408 Washington Ave., for painter Rhonda Richter whose “No Place Like Home” collection is on display through March on the first floor of the incubator.
Jan. 14, 21 and 28 (6 p.m.): An Alcoholics Anonymous meeting is held at Salutes, 1759 U.S. 63 in the former Air Evac building. For more information call Craig, 257-4639.
Jan. 14, 21 and 28 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Nonsmoking Thursday evening sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests. Call John, 256-8988.
FRIDAY
Jan. 15 (1-2 p.m.): The Missouri Foundation for Health hosts a free webinar, “Medicaid in Missouri: Back to Basics,” via Zoom. Register online at mffh.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xZsIBw6qQNStVWkSkaxcIw or email asiegler@mffh.org for more information.
Jan. 15, 22 and 29 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Friday evening sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests. Smoking is allowed. Call John, 256-8988.
SATURDAY
Jan. 16, Feb. 20 and March 20 (7-10 a.m.): The American Legion Hall on Bill Virdon Boulevard will resume breakfasts held on the third Saturday of each month. The cost is $5 for all-you-can-eat breakfast and proceeds go to support local veterans.
Jan. 16, 23 and 30 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.): “Go Farm” Farmers Market will hold its market in the parking lot of Endurance Church on Worley Drive. Markets will be held on Saturdays only until April.
Jan. 16, 22 and 29 (noon): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Nonsmoking Saturday daytime sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests. Call John, 256-8988.
Jan. 16, 22 and 29 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Saturday evening sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests, and may be made nonsmoking by request. Call John, 256-8988.
MONDAY
Jan. 18, 25 and Feb. 1 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Monday evening sessions are closed to members or prospective members, and smoking is allowed. Call John, 256-8988.
TUESDAY
Jan. 19 (4, 5, 6 and 7 p.m.): The University of Missouri Extension-Howell County will host a series of Dry Cure Bacon Workshops, an hour each. Registration must be completed and paid by Jan. 12, and may be done online at extension.missouri.edu/events/dry-cured-bacon-workshop-1607963177. Checks for $25 per pork belly side may be mailed to the extension at 1375 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, MO 65775.
Jan. 19, 26 and Feb. 2 (6-9 p.m.): The University of Missouri Extension will offer a virtual, three-night class on estate, succession and retirement planning for farmers and business owners. Preregistration is required by 5 p.m. Jan. 18. The cost is $110 per person and $60 for each additional person from the same business, and includes a handbook with examples and templates. Contact Darla Campbell, 660-457-3469 or campbelld@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.