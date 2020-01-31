The Howell County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the Commission Room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
Commissioners are expected to approve abatement and additions of tax assessments for December 2019. At 11 a.m., Prosecuting Attorney Mike Hutchings will meet the the commission to review and approve a contract regarding the Victims of Crime Act.
Personnel procedures are also on the agenda to be discussed.
Accounts payable will be approved and guests will be recognized.
The commission typically meets Mondays and Thursdays.
